FILE PHOTO: The logo of PwC is seen in front of the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's banking sector is increasingly moving towards a ‘marketplace without boundaries’ with new digital players challenging the status quo, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Monday. PwC said the country's four main banks had the principal advantage of being able to serve a sizeable share of South Africa’s retail and corporate banking customers but would need to develop clear innovation strategies and operating models to maintain this.

"One of the areas where the digital entrants will be able to establish an advantage over the universal banks is in their ability to launch new solutions in time periods of 3-6 months," it said.

"Successful digital entrants have differentiated themselves from established banks not only in how they deploy innovation, but also in their business and monetisation models."

The audit firm said one area where digital entrants were at a disadvantage was marketing budgets, with each of the universal banks in South Africa typically spending more than R1 billion a year on marketing alone.

- African News Agency (ANA)