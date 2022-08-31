Digital identity verification spend to exceed $20bn globally by 2027

The research assessed leading digital identity verification vendors; evaluating each company on criteria such as depth and breadth of offerings, service innovation and future market prospects. It ranked the top three vendors as Microsoft, Thales and LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Digital identity verification is where identity is checked using digitally verifiable elements, such as selfie scans, address checks and knowledge-based authentication.

The research found that each of these vendors is taking advantage of the requirements for digital onboarding, plus providing advanced anti-fraud capabilities. Microsoft has taken a leading role in verification, particularly with its Azure AD solution in a remote working context; leveraging its business environment presence.

Thales has implemented a different approach; creating a broad portfolio of solutions in identity verification, that it then co-ordinates for each verification use case. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is leveraging its broad data coverage using machine learning to verify identity, bolstered by frequent acquisitions.

Research co-author Damla Sat explained: “There are multiple pathways to identity verification success. There are many different segments and verification types, with no single vendor covering all the solutions. As such, there is still a lot of room for innovation; vendors must focus on building out innovation partnerships and acquisitions that allow them to intelligently orchestrate the most effective verification types for each use case to drive growth forward.”