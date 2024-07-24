Discovery Bank on top in new Ask Africa Banking Brand Index

Research company Ask Africa, yesterday, announced the results of their all-new Ask Africa Banking Brand Index in which Discovery Bank took top spot for both brand connection and emotional satisfaction. Including views from clients across 11 major South African banks, Discovery Bank stood out as winning the hearts and minds of banking clients across all income groups with 72% of clients, almost 20% higher than the industry average, experiencing “Delight” with the bank and rating it at 9 and 10 out of 10.

Overall, Discovery Bank outperformed the industry to take the prime position as the top banking brand. Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank, said receiving ratings as high as 10 out of 10 for brand emotion and satisfaction made the entire Discovery Bank team extremely proud. “We always set the bar high, so for us these results show South Africans, and our clients, feel and experience every effort we make. I’d like to thank Ask Africa and all participants for this valuable acknowledgement of our purpose-led business and how it has our clients’ best interest at heart – it drives us to continue serving excellence in banking and service.”

Generally, client satisfaction scores have increased across the banking industry. Discovery Bank experienced the most significant increase and had the highest “Delight” scores. With no clients in the sample feeling dissatisfied, the bank had the highest scores of “Delight” and satisfaction from 72% and 70% of participants, respectively, with the industry average at 54% and 47%. Discovery Bank also received higher ratings than the industry average in other perceptions the index evaluated. Discovery Bank’s shared-value banking model leverages the Vitality Money programme to positively change behaviours in banking. A shared-value model in banking provides an effective platform to initiate the change clients need to make to improve their financial health.