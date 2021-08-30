Discovery reassures motorists on cover while licensing backlog exists

Following the announcement by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula that the grace period afforded to South African motorists for licence renewals will be extended to March 2022, Anton Ossip, the chief executive at Discovery Insure, said: “Given the backlog in drivers’ licence renewals, motor insurance cover for Discovery Insure personal and business clients will not be compromised if a claim is submitted during this grace period.”

Ossip said drivers and vehicle owners would be recognised as legally licensed should they need to claim against a Discovery Insure insurance plan, provided they were in possession of a valid licence, albeit expired.

“ We encourage our clients to plan around the anticipated delays and to renew their licences are early as possible before expiry. Vehicle licences should also be renewed, as there is no backlog in this respect,” he said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has acknowledged a backlog of 500 000 licences waiting in the system. - Staff Reporter