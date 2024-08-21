Diversity and inclusion are critical in unlocking innovation across the energy spectrum

By Maureen Phiri Numerous global studies highlight the critical role that increased diversity and inclusion play in innovation and business success.

Despite this, in many sectors, particularly those related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), women remain underrepresented, especially in leadership positions, and face challenges related to equitable opportunities. As the world moves towards more sustainable energy practices, innovation has never been more critical. Success in the goals of just transition and net zero will require diversity and inclusivity to become the rule, rather than the exception, and achieving this will require significant focus on training and upskilling. Overcoming the gender gap

Although statistics show there are increasing numbers of women employed within the energy sector, the reality is that these positions are typically in administrative roles. There remains a lack of inclusivity in technical roles, demonstrating that the diversity that is so greatly sought after is far from becoming a reality. However, women have a significant contribution to make, and incorporating women in decision-making processes introduces the benefits of diverse perspectives. These in turn foster innovation and inspire pivotal changes in policies and strategies.

Lack of inclusivity is a challenge that requires partnership and collaboration to overcome, and it needs to begin with education. Partnering with education providers is essential to identify female students who demonstrate talent and aptitude for the STEM subjects required. Funding should be made available for them to further their learning in appropriate subjects, particularly for those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds who wish to study technical trades.

Internships in the sector need to be accelerated, with a focus on empowering female learners to gain the job experience necessary for future employment. Mentorship programmes are also an important component – women who have already made an impact on the sector should be given the opportunity to share their learnings and experience. The aim should be to build empowered women who not only understand the industry but who also form part of a growing pool that energy companies can elevate into capable positions when they become vacant. Skills development remains key

To ensure more women take up roles in this space, it is essential to provide opportunities for them to do so. Comprehensive training and awareness programmes are an important component in challenging existing biases and creating a more equitable playing field across the energy spectrum. Funding for training and upskilling programmes needs to be made available, and skills development and education initiatives aimed at women from school-level up need to be prioritised.

In addition, networks that unite women from diverse energy fields will be an important factor in transforming the underrepresentation of women’s participation in technical roles. Women empowering women through conferences, forums and programmes contributes significantly to collective empowerment, providing essential support, guidance, and encouragement for women aspiring to excel in their energy careers. A diverse and inclusive energy future Although there is a lot of work to be done about creating awareness and funding to encourage inclusivity in the energy sector, there are other areas that also need to be addressed.

One of these areas is the actual design of facilities, especially on project sites. It is imperative that sites consider female requirements in terms of access to sanitation, accommodation and tools that will allow them to equally perform technical duties without any physical hindrances or disadvantages. In addition to foster true gender diversity and inclusivity, company policies should allow for true equal employment. In other words, both male and female candidates should be able to apply for and take up the same position, earning the same.

They should also be offered equal training opportunities to allow both the opportunity to perform well in their role, with equal resources handed to them by the company. While gender inclusivity is not going to happen overnight, the journey needs to begin, because the energy sector is critical to South Africa’s future and greater diversity is equally crucial to its success. We need to start today, so that we can build a sustainable pool of knowledgeable, capable women who can confidently take up the high decision-making roles that will change and elevate the energy sector as we know it.