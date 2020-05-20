DJ Black Coffee, Lebashe in partnership with Gallo Music to ‘change landscape of SA music’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – DJ Black Coffee's investment holding company, FlightMode Digital, and Lebashe Investment Group, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Gallo Music Investments (GMI) for an undisclosed amount. DJ Black Coffee said: “This is the first of many moves we are working on to change the landscape of both the South African and African music industry. The music in the Gallo catalogue is some of the most culturally rich that has ever been created in this country. "The partnership with Lebashe to invest in the catalogue and masters, is more than just a business transaction - it’s about creating an environment in which artists and creatives have a truly equitable stake. It is also the beginning of an industry revolution where African artists are part of structures that are fair and encourage new ways to monetize content.” Flightmode Digital was established by Black Coffee in 2017 to hold all content projects, software applications and investments in early stage businesses. Flightmode has equity stakes in some of Africa’s top start ups namely Yoco, Andela, Sweep South and Rensource. GMI, South Africa’s largest and oldest independent music label, was purchased by Lebashe from Tiso Blackstar for R75 million in March.

GMI was incorporated into news and entertainment business Arena Holdings, which is 100 percent owned by Lebashe.

Lebashe chairman Tshepo Mahloele said the investment in GMI significantly enhanced Arena’s entertainment offering to its consumers and the transaction with FlightMode would add tangible value and attract diversified audiences to its platform.

“We are delighted that South Africa’s most extensive musical archives reside within Arena Holdings, and it is our intention to explore and reintroduce these amazing classical archives to our mainstream market, locally and globally. The collaboration with internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee will usher in a new era for the South African music business on a global scale,” said Mahloele.

Gallo Record Company has been in business for more than 90 years and is focused on the acquisition of music rights, representing artists, recording, manufacturing, digital and physical distribution, and the sale of pre-recorded music and video in South Africa and internationally. As an established and iconic music label, it boasts as stable that includes some of the biggest artists to come out of South Africa, including Lucky Dube, Dorothy Masuka, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, & Sipho Hotstix Mabuse and Mango Groove among others.

DJ Black Coffee said: “This is the first of many moves we are working on to change the landscape of both the South African and African music industry. The music in the Gallo catalogue is some of the most culturally rich that has ever been created in this country. The partnership with Lebashe to invest in the catalogue and masters, is more than just a business transaction - it’s about creating an environment in which artists and creatives have a truly equitable stake. It is also the beginning of an industry revolution where African artists are part of structures that are fair and encourage new ways to monetize content.”

BUSINESS REPORT