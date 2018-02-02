CAPE TOWN - The former African Union Commission chair, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says she's not part of the scam doing rounds on social media and other platforms, which purports to be a fundraising scheme for the Brics's New Development Bank.

A statement issued on behalf of Dlamini-Zuma said, "Dr. Dlamini Zuma would like the public to be vigilant and be aware that she is not part of such a scheme and that the public should not contribute or support this scam".

It has come to my attention that there is scam asking people to donate money in my name towards what is purported to be a fundraising drive for the BRICS Bank. I am not involved in the purported venture. Please DO NOT contribute to this scam. — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) February 2, 2018

"Also on the social media platforms a rumour has emerged that Dr Dlamini Zuma is advancing a cause of a new political party. Dr. Dlamini Zuma remains a committed and disciplined member of the African National Congress," the statement read.

In April 2017, Dlamini-Zuma refuted a tweet believed to have come from her verified account, criticising anti-Zuma protests.

“I am aware of a fake tweet doing rounds purportedly coming from my account. The source of this is currently being investigated,” She said.

Dlamini-Zuma was rallying along Cyril Ramaphosa before the ANC's Elective Conference in December 2017. The 'Cyril effect' couldn't allow her to rule the party and Ramaphosa reined as the African National Congress.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE