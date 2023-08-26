Does TikTok’s mental health content actually make people more unwell?

In the age of social media, new avenues for self-expression and communication have emerged, reshaping the landscape of mental health discussions. An unlikely intersection of modern technology and psychology is occurring on TikTok, where individuals with dissociative identity disorder (DID) have found a platform to share their experiences with the world. However, this newfound visibility has raised concerns among clinicians and researchers, leading to heated debates about authenticity, self-diagnosis, and the evolving presentation of mental health conditions online.

DID, previously known as multiple personality disorder, is characterised by distinct and separate states of consciousness within a single individual, often stemming from traumatic childhood experiences. While academics have long debated the existence of the disorder, TikTok has now brought this discussion to the forefront. Dr Matthew A. Robinson, a clinician and researcher at Harvard Medical School, delivered a lecture in April of this year highlighting the surge in paediatric DID referrals, attributing it to TikTok's influence. He raised the possibility of ‘’imitative DID’’, where individuals might feign symptoms for attention or status. TikTok's portrayal of DID has sparked a clash between those who believe the platform offers a space for genuine expression and connection and clinicians who fear it may fuel misdiagnoses and misinformation.

Creators on TikTok's DID community argue that their videos are both educational and entertaining, but Dr Robinson questioned the accuracy of these representations, citing that real-life patients often differ from sensationalised media depictions. The debate also touches on broader concerns about social media's role in self-diagnosis and mental health misinformation. TikTok has been associated with instances of individuals self-diagnosing conditions such as ADHD and Tourette's syndrome-like tics based on content they've encountered. There have also been reports of “imitative” Tourette’s syndrome, where teenagers seem to develop tics after consuming large amounts of Tourette’s-based content on TikTok. Yet, within this contentious landscape, there are positive stories of how TikTok's open discussions on mental health have helped individuals find a sense of community and understanding. People with conditions like autism and schizophrenia have praised the platform for creating a space where their experiences are acknowledged, and stigma is dismantled. The reduced stigma around mental health on TikTok has empowered individuals to explore their identities and bond over shared experiences, something that was previously difficult to achieve.

The clash over DID representation on TikTok reflects the larger complexities of online spaces as tools for mental health exploration and identity development. The divide between clinical perspectives and online experiences underscores the need to understand how platforms like TikTok influence the way individuals perceive and express their mental health conditions. Researchers like Amanda K. Greene emphasise that these videos should be interpreted within the context of online entertainment rather than as accurate representations of clinical experiences. While critics acknowledge the potential of social media to foster community and understanding, they caution against overlooking the risks of self-diagnosis and misinformation. Dr Andrea Giedinghagen, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, expresses concern over young people basing their identities on online self-diagnoses. The disconnect between patient and professional opinions can create a challenging environment for effective healthcare delivery. In the end, the debate surrounding DID on TikTok is a microcosm of the broader tensions surrounding mental health representation, identity and authenticity in the digital age.

While the platform may empower many to share their stories and seek support, it also underscores the need for a cautious and informed approach to mental health discussions online. Navigating this complex terrain requires striking a balance between embracing the opportunities for dialogue that social media presents while also preserving the integrity of accurate diagnosis and treatment. James Browning is a freelance tech writer and local music journalist.