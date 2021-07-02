Domestic workers face rising debt as Covid-19 stretches finances

Domestic workers are facing spiralling debt and are having to sacrifice food to stretch their monthly earnings as Covid-19 exacerbates their already stretched finances, according to the 2021 SweepSouth Report on Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Workers across Africa. SweepSouth said the 2021 report was the first to be conducted across three countries, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria. More than 7 000 respondents took part.

SweepSouth chief executive, Aisha Pandor, said, “As we reflect on the impact of the pandemic, many of us would have predicted that the worst would be behind us a year later. However, we continue to see job losses and economic hardship for domestic workers and even though there are some encouraging signs, the general outlook is still grim.” About one in five in South Africa domestic workers lost their jobs due to the pandemic versus two in five in Kenya and Nigeria. "Our annual report indicates expenses skyrocketing as the number of sole breadwinners increased by 13 percent, and the number of domestic workers with six or more dependents increased by 43 percent. This places pressure on food spending, opening up domestic workers and their families to severe risk of malnutrition. We also saw over half of the domestic workers opening up about how their mental health had been affected, compounded by a spiralling debt crisis. Despite these pressures, the number one thing our respondents asked for was to be able to return to work,“ said SweepSouth.

In South Africa, the report found that as regards domestic workers 8 percent had personal savings or pension; 2 percent had medical aid; 17 percent were part of a stokvel; 42 percent of their wages was spent on rent, 38 percent on food, 19 percent on transport; 67 percent were in debt and 56 percent owed money to a shop or store. On average, domestic workers were earning R2 536, while their monthly living costs were R2 890, meaning they’re forced to take on debt or reduce spending costs on vital items to make ends meet every month, the report found. The average number of days worked in South Africa by a domestics was four, while in Kenya it was five and Nigeria six days.