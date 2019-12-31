CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is set for a bumper tourism season with estimates for the number of travellers to our shores indicating a significant increase.
One of the key drivers of economic growth is the ‘Blue Economy’ which encompasses both the aviation and ocean economies. Read more below:
"I am very excited to confirm the impressive increases in visitor arrival numbers based on the amount of forward bookings," said Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, Alderman James Vos.
These numbers, based on actual flight reservations, are according to data company ForwardKeys.
Vos said, "We are expecting almost 50 000 travellers to arrive from the UK over the December 2019 to March 2020 period, demonstrating an increase of 30 period when compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile Germany shows a 20 period increase and the USA 11 period".