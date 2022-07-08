Double-whammy of fuel price increases and power outages hit construction sector

Master Builders South Africa (MBSA) said yesterday it was concerned about the effect the double-whammy of the latest fuel price increases and power outages would have on construction projects, which would soon reflect in material shortages and price increases. Roy Mnisi, executive director of MBSA, said, “The direct impact on ongoing building projects has seen an immediate increase in the cost of construction for contractors who are already on sites. Fuel is a big cost component of equipment used in construction, and the steep increase in its price that we’ve experienced in the past 12 months is not absorbable by contractors in fixed-price contracts.”

Construction has traditionally been known as a high-risk and thin-margin industry, where slight changes or delays in a project can result in significant financial losses for the contractors. MBSA said it was already engaging client bodies and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to consider alternative specifications and designs that would allow current construction projects to keep within budgets, and reduce the burden of unanticipated fuel and material price increases on contractors. “Many projects will overrun their budgets because the rate of escalation was unforeseen, and current escalation indices in contracts are inadequate to cover these increases in project costs. Small contractors will be most affected because they do not have adequate cover to accommodate these shocks,’’ said Mnisi.

