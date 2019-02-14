Dr Dennis George has released a statement in which he says he refutes articles published in the Daily Maverick by Sam Sole of Amabhungane.

George said, "I am appalled by the lies and disinformation published in the Daily Maverick by Sam Sole of Amabhungane and repeated by others. I am issuing the statement to set the record straight. At no stage did I receive any personal benefit from shares in AYO Technology Solutions (AYO), nor did I receive any dividends from AYO. This can be confirmed with AYO as well as via my personal bank accounts. If R900 000 was paid into my bank account as alleged, I will be the first to know. This is complete lies and disinformation."





George further said, "I have spent my entire life as a man of integrity as someone who has fought for workers’ and employees’ rights. I have fought against corruption and I continue to do so. I am shocked that such disinformation and deliberate misrepresentation of my position in the facilitation of AYO shares to workers is being misconstrued."









