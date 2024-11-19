Entrepreneurship is often a path paved with grit, resilience, and a constant belief in a better future. Few stories embody this journey more powerfully than that of Dr Iqbal Survé, a South African entrepreneur, whose life’s work spans healing as a physician, building economic opportunities through business and uplifting communities through philanthropy. In this article, we explore how Survé’s journey from humble beginnings to global prominence reflects lessons for aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs everywhere.

Humble Beginnings Born into apartheid South Africa, Dr Survé’s early life was defined by struggle. As a young boy growing up in Cape Town, he stood on the corner of Kenilworth Road selling the Cape Times newspapers to help his family make ends meet. Each sale represented not just survival but a step toward a future he dared to dream of—one where systemic inequality and hardship would not define his destiny. Today, Dr Survé owns that very newspaper through Independent Media, a symbol of his remarkable rise and unwavering determination. Education and Activism: Foundations of Leadership

Dr Survé’s journey toward greatness was shaped at Livingston High School, an institution known for its emphasis on activism and values-driven education. As a student, he joined the Student Representative Council, becoming its youngest member, and embraced the school’s motto: “Education before liberation.” This ethos fuelled his commitment to social justice and the transformative power of education. While academics were his priority, sports played an equally vital role. Under the guidance of Mr Birch, Livingston’s sports master, Survé honed discipline, teamwork, and perseverance on the soccer field—qualities that would define his approach to leadership. Answering the Call to Heal

In a society deeply divided by racial injustice, Dr Survé’s decision to pursue medicine was born from a desire to heal. Gaining admission to the University of Cape Town (UCT) was a triumph against formidable odds. At the time, only a handful of black students were admitted to the university, each requiring special permission from the apartheid government. Supported by a bursary, Dr Survé worked tirelessly, knowing that becoming a doctor was not just a personal achievement but a statement of defiance and hope. As a physician, he became known as the “Struggle Doctor,” providing care to victims of apartheid brutality, including political prisoners such as Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada. These experiences deepened his understanding of systemic injustice and strengthened his resolve to contribute to meaningful change. The Leap to Business

In 1997, inspired by Nelson Mandela’s call for black professionals to drive South Africa’s economic transformation, Dr Survé made a bold decision to leave his first love, medicine, to build a business that could address systemic inequities on a larger scale. With just R20 000 in seed capital, he founded the Sekunjalo Group. Guided by the principles of “a gentler capitalism,” Sekunjalo prioritised social impact, creating opportunities for those excluded from the economy. Sekunjalo’s influence extends to JSE-listed companies, demonstrating its role as a leader in South Africa’s economic transformation. Today, the group’s portfolio spans industries including technology, media, healthcare, and aquaculture, with investments valued in the billions. Central to its ethos are Black Economic Empowerment, job creation, and women’s empowerment. Under Dr Survé’s leadership, Sekunjalo has broken barriers in traditionally exclusive industries, elevating women and black South Africans to leadership positions. Rewriting Narratives Through Media

Owning Independent Media, which includes the Cape Times is more than a business milestone for Dr Survé; it is a powerful symbol of his journey. Through Independent Media, he has challenged entrenched biases and amplified marginalised voices. Dr. Survé also led groundbreaking newsroom transformations, elevating black journalists to positions as editors, ensuring that leadership in media reflects the diversity of the nation. “It’s not every day that someone can say they now own a company they once served as a child vendor,” Survé reflects. “This is a testament to what is possible with determination and purpose.” Philanthropy: Giving Back to Build Futures Having experienced the transformative power of a bursary firsthand, Dr Survé established Survé Philanthropies to extend similar opportunities to thousands of young South Africans. “I know what it’s like to walk into a lecture hall with nothing but a bursary and a dream,” he says. Through its seven foundations, Survé Philanthropies supports initiatives in education, human rights, climate change, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Dr Survé’s commitment to philanthropy is matched by his belief in the importance of innovation. “Economic transformation is not just about wealth; it’s about creating sustainable change that uplifts communities,” he explains. Through projects like the African News Agency and investments in cutting-edge technologies, Survé is fostering a new narrative for Africa’s growth. Global Leadership Dr Survé’s influence extends beyond South Africa’s borders. Dr Survé and Sekunjalo are active participants in global platforms such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) and BRICS, where they champion Africa’s economic narrative.

As a founding member of the BRICS Business Council, appointed by the President of South Africa, Dr Survé has been instrumental in fostering economic collaboration among the BRICS nations. He served as Chair for the South African Chapter and later as President of the Business Council for all five BRICS countries in 2018. Given Sekunjalo’s membership in the World Economic Forum, Dr Survé is a regular contributor at Davos and Summer Davos meetings, leveraging these platforms to advocate for emerging markets and equitable global economic policies. Two months ago, he met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss global collaboration and pathways to peace. This meeting highlighted his role as a leader committed to building bridges and fostering unity on a global scale. Lessons for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Dr Survé’s story offers valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs: - Resilience Matters: Rising above poverty and apartheid, he turned obstacles into opportunities. - Stay Purpose-Driven: Whether as a doctor or businessman, his focus has always been on helping others.

- Empower Others: By investing in people and communities, he has created lasting change. A Legacy of Hope and Impact From the streets of Kenilworth Road to the commanding heights of industry and global influence, Dr Survé’s journey is a testament to what can be achieved when vision meets determination. His story inspires generations to rise above adversity, create opportunities, and leave a legacy of meaningful impact. As Dr Survé often says, “True success is measured not by personal gain but by the difference you make in the lives of others.”