Dr Tshepo Mokoka is appointed acting CEO of Petroleum Agency SA

Dr Tshepo Mokoka has been appointed the acting CEO of the Petroleum Agency SA (Pasa), effective August 1, 2023. Pasa said in a statement yesterday that Mokoka would take the reins from Dr Phindile Masangane, who has joined the private sector.

Pasa also said its board was completing the recruitment process for the permanent CEO. Pasa said for several years, Mokoka had been an integral part of its oversight body, the Central Energy Fund (CEF). “He has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and deep industry knowledge during his tenure as CEF’s Chief Operating Officer. With a track record of successful projects and initiatives, he is well-equipped to steer the company confidently and competently through this transitional period,” it said.

In response to his appointment, Mokoka said he was honoured and humbled by the trust placed in him by the Pasa board. “I am committed to leveraging my experience and expertise to steer the organisation through this transitional period. With the unwavering support of the leadership team, we will maintain our focus on achieving our goals and upholding the values that define us. Together, we will build upon Pasa's legacy of excellence and ensure its continued growth and success,” he said. Mokoka holds a PhD in Economics, an MCom in Economics, and Honours degrees in both Bachelor of Economic Science and Bachelor of Science. Dr