South Africa's deputy minister of trade and industry, Nomalungelo Gina, with the marketing and promotions coordinator of the fresh producers export forum, Marletta Kellerman, at a business breakfast session in Dubai. Photo: Supplied

PRETORIA – The deputy minister of trade and industry, Nomalungelo Gina, said on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained a strategic trading hub for South Africa and the world as a whole, and that it was imperative that South Africa had a presence at the Gulfood exhibition. Gina was speaking at a business breakfast session that took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“I am pleased that the department of trade and industry (DTI) has been supporting a South African National Pavilion at this important exhibition. We have grown our presence this year with the setting-up of two stands in the fine foods and meats sections. We will continue to have a presence at this fair,” Gina was quoted as saying in a statement from her department.

She also said that despite slower global and regional growth, South African food exporters continued to increase their presence in the UAE market and the broader Middle East region.

“Vegetable products have increased from R2.6 billion in 2015 to R2.8 billion in 2019. This is ranked number three in all exports from South Africa to the UAE. Similarly, prepared foodstuff has increased from R636 million in 2015 to R86 billion in 2019.