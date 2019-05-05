Musa Makhunga, the President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry Photo: ZANELE ZULU/ANA

DURBAN – The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on all its members and the local business community at large to mobilise in support of the local communities affected by the recent flooding and heavy rainfall. The Durban Chamber has received donations and support from members and businesses such as Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, SAPPI Limited, Southern African Shipyards, SPAR South Africa and Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre.

The response to this initiative has been incredible and collaborative. The Gift of the Givers Foundation, the largest disaster response NGO of African origin, transported donations to communities most in need while SPAR South Africa utilised Superstars around the eThekwini region as drop-off points for donations being made by community members and businesses.

The donated items have been collected from the drop-off points on Friday morning, 3 May 2019. These items will be distributed by the Gift of the Givers Foundation throughout the weekend.

Additionally, SPAR South Africa donated R100 000 worth of food items towards this flood relief initiative which was delivered to the Gift of the Givers distribution centre for distribution on Thursday afternoon, 02 May 2019.

Musa Makhunga, the President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanked SPAR South Africa for their continued support in aiding relief efforts and initiatives run by the Durban Chamber over the years.

"The Durban Chamber is grateful to the Gift of the Givers Foundation for partnering with the Durban Chamber and SPAR South Africa for making sure this much needed aid was rapidly deployed to those who were left destitute after the floods," said Makhunga.

"The Durban Chamber is pleased to be working with organisations that actively practice the Durban Chamber’s vision which is to be in business for a better world," concluded Makhunga.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE