Vivian Reddy feels that President Cyril Ramaphosa will have a positive effect on the economy. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - Durban businessman Vivian Reddy has expressed support for South Africa's newly elected head of state, saying, "I have every confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa."





Reddy said for the first time, the country has a president with a business background, adding that there now seems to be investor confidence in the country, judging by the stock market and the strengthening of the rand.





Reddy expressed hopes= that the country will continue to move upwards, adding that business has a very big role to play.





"Business needs to work together with government to create jobs and both sectors need to work hand in hand," said Reddy.





In terms of the Durban economy, Reddy said that Durban will be impacted positively by the new leadership.





Reddy says that he can see the impact already and believes that it could be a boost for more residential developments.





"When there is political uncertainty, businesses hold back but now that we have political certainty in this country we believe that there will be bigger investments in the province".





Right now the greater Durban area has more cranes than Sandton according to Reddy and he estimated that there about 45 cranes working in Durban.





"We think KwaZulu-Natal, especially the Durban area is going to be one of the fastest growing areas in South Africa in the next five years".





Reddy has the following hopes for KwaZulu-Natal





1. Businesses in Durban need to create more manufacturing.

2. Businesses need to invest so that more jobs are created.

3. Business needs to partner with provincial government in education programmes.





"Ramaphosa has a big task on his hands and knowing him personally over the years, I believe that he has the ability to deliver".





Reddy concluded by saying that Ramaphosa as president, would invite businesses to invest in the country to help grow the South Africa economy.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



