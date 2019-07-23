The new President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be inaugurated at their 163rd Annual Gala Dinner. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - The new President of the The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be inaugurated at their 163rd Annual Gala Dinner. The new Board and Council of the Durban Chamber will also be announced at the event too.

Other highlights of the evening include the launch of special members-only benefits designed to turbo-charge Durban business, as well as the Durban Chamber’s new mobile app that will connect Durban businesses to all the top business and networking opportunities.

The mobile app has been developed in partnership with Fabrik, a division of the immedia ecosystem. The Durban Chamber Mobile App will be used as an exclusive communication tool that will notify members of important business-related opportunities, notices, information, documents and communications for ease of access and reference.

"The Durban Chamber Mobile App is basically a communication tool that will be of great benefit to members by allowing for greater collaboration between the Durban Chamber and its members," said Palesa Phili, Chief Executive Officer of the Durban Chamber

Long-time member, and Platinum Sponsor, Tsogo Sun, through its premier local property, the Suncoast Entertainment Complex, is this year’s venue for this hallmark business event.

"We look forward to hosting KwaZulu Natal’s top business leaders at The Globe at Suncoast," said Mike Dowsley, Suncoast Operations Director.

"It is only fitting that the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Annual Gala Dinner is hosted at Suncoast which recently underwent a R1.6 billion expansion, further cementing Durban as a significant economic hub which will be highlighted at the Gala Dinner. This venue serves as the ideal platform to showcase to out of town investors and government officials that Durban is a city worth investing in," added Dowsley.

Guests expected include captains of industry, business owners and entrepreneurs from across Durban and KwaZulu-Natal as well as out of town guests who lead organisations that do business with Durban businesses. Additionally, local, provincial and national government representatives, international business leaders and other key investment partners will be in attendance at the themed event that will be a tongue-in-cheek homage to the James Bond franchise.

"From Durban, with love" is the selected theme that will showcase Durban's energy and vibrancy as a significant economic hub on the rise in line with the city’s vision to be the most caring and liveable city in Africa.

Vodacom is a gold sponsor of the event and will showcase exciting technological advancements on offer within the business arena to support KZN businesses in navigating the fourth industrial revolution and the internet of things.

"As an added initiative to promote the growth and development of start-ups and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), the Durban Chamber is urging CEOs from large corporates to purchase seats or tables on behalf of young CEOs, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the SMME sector as well," concluded Phili. .

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE