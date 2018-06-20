Durban filmmakers can get funding for their projects through these programmes. Photo: Facebook





The eThekwini Municipality Durban Film Office's Development Fund aims to support intermediate and experienced producers based in Durban who need to develop feature fiction or documentary for both local and international markets.





The other programme, the Micro-Budget film programme aims to support local upcoming filmmakers and boost the production of local content in order to encourage the local film industry.





The Micro-Budget film programme offers R150 000 for the production of a feature-length film. The programme is aimed at emerging filmmakers with fiction feature projects and it runs for 12 months with the intent of producing four micro-budget films.





Aspiring filmmakers who are interested in the programme can still apply for the programme. Applications close on June 29th but there are criteria that have to be met in order for you to be eligible for this programme.





This is the criteria:





Development Fund Programme Micro-budget Film Programme The project mist be capable of being developed

as a feature length film The project must be capable of being developed

as a feature-length film The fictional film must be minimum of 90 minutes

or the documentary must be a minimum of 60

minutes. The fictional film must be minimum of 90 minutes

or the documentary must be a minimum of 60

minutes. At least 50% of the key creative team must fall

within

the definition of historically disadvantaged individuals

as defined in the South African constitution. At least 50% of the key creative team must fall within

the definition of historically disadvantaged individuals

as defined in the South African constitution. CV/company profile which shows that you have experience

as a writer, director, or producer. Principal photography must be located within the

eThekwini Municipality. A producer with at least one completed comparative project A project that with a minimum total production budget

of R150 000. Applicants may submit only one project per funding

cycle. Previous grant awardees must wait two cycles

before applying for new development funds



For more information contact the Durban Film Office.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - The Durban Film Office funding programme will be offering financial support to two Durban film projects worth R250 000 each.