DURBAN - Through its property developments, property developers, the Devmco Group has created over 14 000 jobs in five years.
Having invested into the Sibaya Coastal Precinct as recently as 2014, the jobs created by Devmco have set off a host of cascading benefits with employment being top of the list.
Charles Thompson said, "On average 170 jobs are created for every R100 million that goes into creating a development, and between Umhlanga and Sibaya Coastal Precinct we have brought R8 billion worth of development to life- that translates into an average of 14000 temporary jobs".
Cascading from this, Devmco’s investment into KZN’s North Coast has meant that between 1400 to 1600 permanent jobs have been created by way of professional appointments and other permanent staff at households such as housekeepers, nannies and other services. “At our offices, across the road from OceanDune, we now have 60 permanent professionals under one roof. Although they contract to us on our developments, they are still able to take on other work if they want to. Outside of our doors, if we use a simple 1:1 ratio, across five of our developments there are potentially over 1000 permanent jobs existing as a result".
As their development journey grows and matures, so will the opportunities for employment and as a ‘passionately Durban’ developer, Devmco are here to stay, Thompson added, "We are extremely bullish about not only KZN and Durban but also South Africa, and we truly believe SA’s potential is untapped. Durban alone has so much to offer- sea, bush, berg and all within close range. And with the aerotropolis on the cards, there is a lot more to come".