Dutoit Group hails investments in tech for advantages in agriculture

The Dutoit Group said yesterday that substantial investments in technology had brought significant advantages in quality, cost-efficiency, and sustainability for the agriculture investment company. Dutoit’s technical manager, Willie Kotze, said the continuous layering of technology allowed Dutoit to reduce food waste and remain proactive in its operations.

“This commitment to innovation and access to more advanced and real-time data is keeping Dutoit at the forefront of modern agriculture, ensuring they continue to lead the industry with precision and excellence,” Kotze said. The company said it had spent the past five years rigorously researching and partnering with innovative companies to identify the most impactful technologies for their pome and stone fruit production. It said it was embracing satellite and drone technology with its use of satellite and drone imagery which had revolutionised orchard management by identifying variations in canopy growth and fruit uniformity.

This data-driven approach enables precise interventions, ensuring better fruit quality and storability. GPS-equipped fertiliser spreaders further enhance crop nutrition, tailoring nutrient management to specific orchard zones and reducing over- or under-fertilisation, the company said. Kotze said water was one of the most precious resources, and Dutoit has prioritised its sustainable use. He said advanced irrigation monitored and probed, combined with real-time data from weather stations and field tests, allowed for precise water management. This then ensured that every drop was used efficiently, aligning irrigation with the unique needs of different orchard zones.

Dutoit has implemented cutting-edge sensors for fruit growth, leaf, and soil analysis, using GPS technology to ensure precise sampling locations. A new project involving geotagging bins in the fields allowed the company to trace fruit back to specific orchard locations, minimising the impact of any post-harvest issues. The integration of various technologies into a unified platform was a key focus for Dutoit. By enabling cross-communication between different data systems, Dutoit leveraged big data for more powerful analysis and better decision-making in real-time. To minimise bruising during harvest and transport, Dutoit has partnered with Hortgro to trial innovative solutions such as Fruitguard bin liners and improved transportation methods. These measures significantly reduced external shocks and ensured the highest quality of fresh produce.

Weather and environmental factors were said to be critical to fruit quality. Dutoit said it had invested in specialised structures, particularly for cherry orchards, to protect against rain, hail, and suboptimal winter conditions. These structures not only shield the fruit, but also helped manage the microclimate within the orchards. Dutoit said it also meticulously evaluated new cultivars, capturing vital data on tree growth, fruit quality, and post-harvest storability. “This data-driven approach ensures that the best varieties are selected for each microclimate, contributing to Dutoit’s ongoing success in delivering top-quality produce.” According to EOS Data Analytics, agricultural technology aimed to make work in the field more efficient and convenient. It said each year, there were various new agricultural innovations and, occasionally, groundbreaking technologies.