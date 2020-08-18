Eased lockdown to bring back business, consumer confidence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Business and consumer confidence is set to rebound in the fourth quarter as the country eased lockdown restrictions on Saturday, although the third quarter was expected to record sluggish growth. Economists yesterday said that businesses and consumers would be critical in pulling the country out of the nearly six months of lacklustre growth fuelled by restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but warned that the recovery would be lower than 2019. Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga said business confidence would depend on the resolution of the underlying healthcare crisis and the implementation of growth-boosting economic reforms, the latter of which remained too slow. Mhlanga said the recovery would likely depend on household incomes and consumers’ ability to spend more. “That said, the further opening up of the economy will provide relief to sectors that have been impacted,” Mhlanga said. “The corporate sector will largely remain on building resilience than efficiency, with implications on how they deal with cash flows.”

The business confidence index rose slightly last month on further easing of lockdown restrictions after plunging to a 35-year low in May, while consumers showed extreme lack of confidence during the second quarter.

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the already-weak economic landscape in South Africa, with the alcohol and tobacco industries taking the biggest knock on sales ban of their products.

Lobby group Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston said moving to level 2 of the lockdown will enable a quicker recovery process.

“We also call for the urgent resolution of outstanding economic policy issues that stand between us and greater prosperity for all South Africans,” Kingston said.

Mergence Group’s investment analyst, Lulama Qongqo, said level 2 was likely to boost consumer and business confidence to some degree, but confidence improvements will not be meaningful enough for the country to rebound to pre-lockdown levels of activity.

Qongqo said the economic environment did not suggest that consumers and businesses will stop holding on to what they still have left in their wallets.

“I think the retail sector needs to see an improvement in business confidence followed by job and income growth in order for the consumer confidence improvement to translate to a great retail sector performance,” Qongqo said.

“I think there will be some sort of minor rebound, but overall I do not think we will match or surpass anything from 2019 in nominal terms except for debt. Any recovery we hope for will require lots of work and patience as it is likely to be protracted in my opinion.”

BUSINESS REPORT