The Amathole District Municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape is set to host an ocean economy workshop. Photo: NSRI Port Elizabeth

CAPE TOWN - The Amathole District Municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape is set to host an ocean economy workshop on Friday to prepare for a provincial investor conference in April.

“The workshop will equip our local municipalities to unlock ocean wealth opportunities that will benefit our communities in the lines of improved living standards through sustainable job creation,” said ADM executive mayor Councillor Nomfusi Nxawe.

According to a statement, the workshop will be targeting four coastal municipalities under ADM's jurisdiction, the Mnquma, Ngqushwa, Mbhashe and Great Kei local municipalities. The workshop will see a high-level delegation from national and provincial government discuss ocean economy initiatives.

- African News Agency (ANA)