CAPE TOWN - English songwriter and singer, Ed Sheeran will be coming to South Africa for a tour in March 2019.

And tickects could cost you as little as R395 if you act fast.

Profile: A few facts on the singer

The guitarist, record-producer and actor who hails from Halifax, West Yorkshire has been recording music since 2004.

His music career has seen him on a long journey.

According to April 2017 reports Sheeran is estimated to be worth R877 million.

Property

In 2011, Sheeran purchased and renovated a farm near Framlingham, Suffolk. The singer then reportedly splurged R26.8m on two more houses next to his Suffolk mansion.

MailOnline revealed exclusively in January how Sheeran, is building an underground ‘man cave’ featuring a music room and cinema beneath the grounds of his main farmhouse.

But Land Registry records disclosed that the singer and songwriter has also bought three other neighbouring properties.

Sheeran already has a giant treehouse, a trendy pod and a hot tub installed in his main garden, along with a covered swimming pool and a barn converted into his own pub complete with urinals and a choice of beer.

Locals have now dubbed the area where he lives as ‘Sheeran-ville’ because he owns so much property there.

World Tours

Sheeran has 42 upcoming tours for this year in countries like The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Detroit and San Francisco to name a few. Notably, 15 of his 42 tours for 2018 are sold out.

Sheeran is set to grace the stage at the FNB Stadium on March 23, 2019 and he will take to the stage at the Cape Town stadium on March 27, 2019. On Sheeran’s website, he announced his first ever tour in South Africa.

“Ed Sheeran is delighted to announce his first-ever tour in South Africa which will take place throughout March 2019!

Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and talented musical talents. Selling-out stadiums across the globe, Ed recently finished his native UK run including four sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium – the troubadour sold over 1.1 million tickets in the UK alone, marking one of the biggest tours the UK has ever seen!

Earlier this year, Sheeran was announced as the IFPI’s best-selling global recording artist of 2017 after the release of his record-breaking, third studio album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) last March – the LP has now sold over 15 million copies across the globe! ÷ spawned Ed’s monster hit singles “Shape of You” – the 3rd biggest-selling single of all time in the UK and most-streamed track of Spotify, ever – “Castle on the Hill”, “Galway Girl” and “Perfect”.

A songwriter of a generation, Ed was awarded a MBE for his services to music and charity at the end of 2017 and last month, Ed took home two prestigious Ivor Novello Awards for ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Most Performed Work’ for his monster hit “Shape of You”. To date, Ed has won 5 x BRIT Awards, 4 x Ivor Novello’s, 4 x Grammy’s, 6 x Billboard Music Awards and many more”, said the statement.

The general sale of the tickets is set to take place in Cape Town on Thursday 28 June 2018 from 9:00 am while tickets will go on sale in Johannesburg on Friday 29 June 2018 at 9:00 am.

Ticket prices

- Tickets at the FNB stadium will range from R455 to R1585

- Tickets at the Cape Town stadium will range from R395 to R1360

The tour will be presented by AEG and Big Concerts.

READ ALSO: Ed Sheeran doesn't use streaming services

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran slams pro-life group for using his music to promote cause

TOP STORY: Barclays Africa in brain drain

- BUSINESS REPORT, DAILY MAIL