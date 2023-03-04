Editor’s Note: The mysterious case of the Ramaphosa flu and a tale of light and shadows

South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa, really intrigues me. I met Ramaphosa face-to-face for the first time in Davos at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in January 2018, when he 'stood in' as Deputy President for the then President, Jacob Zuma. What was of interest to me at WEF that year, was that the then Treasurer General of the ANC, Paul Mashatile, was also in attendance. I was first to interview Mashatile.

“We brought sunshine to Davos” said ANC Treasurer-General, Paul Mashatile. “And we will bring sunshine back to South Africa. Just look at the strengthening of the Rand since the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the bitterly cold Davos,” he said. Mashatile was welcomed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at a closed South African session. He was part of a delegation consisting of ministers, business leaders and media representatives.

Mashatile’s message to the people back home in 2018 was clear: “We are fighting the battle against corruption, and state capture and we will work hard to grow the economy and create jobs. We promised you in December that we will bring renewal, new leaders that put the people and South Africa first, we shall not disappoint you”. Fast forward to Friday past, we were led to believe that President Ramaphosa was ill with flu and was therefore unable to announce his new cabinet. A straightforward media statement would surely have sufficed. However, it now emerges that although not well enough to attend to matters of State, our President was well enough to host an event on his Phala Phala farm on Friday evening. If this was the ‘real’ world, applying for sick leave on a Friday, but attending an event that same night, would have any employee invited to the Human Resources department the following Monday; well, this is how it works at Business Report in any event.

As an aside, South Africa currently sits without a Deputy President, so who will run the country should the President ever be truly ill and unable to function? My question to Mr Ramaphosa: Mr. President, what are you waiting for? Do you need approval from the funders of your campaign to appoint the new cabinet? Or are you scared that someone would actually bring sunshine while you are recovering in the shadows? I get the feeling that Ramaphosa is hiding more than an alleged billion Dollars in mattresses at Phala Phala.

