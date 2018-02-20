CAPE TOWN - South Africa's second opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has on Tuesday, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba with immediate effect or it would boycott the proceedings.

In a statement, the EFF said that throughout his tenure as public enterprises minister until 2014, Gigaba was engaged in the restructuring of State-owned enterprises (SOE) boards, surrendering them to the "Gupta syndicate".

"This call is based on the fact that Gigaba is a Gupta-stooge who was the engine of state capture under [former president] Jacob Zuma. It is Malusi Gigaba, as Minister of Home Affairs who ensured that the Guptas attain citizenship in South Africa, aiding them to qualify for BEE deals with State-owned enterprises," the EFF said.

One of the threads from the party's Twitter account, questioned the Finance Minister even delivering the 2018 Budget, "If this is truly a new dawn, why must a disreputable, corrupt and unpatriotic Gigaba present the budget?"

If this is truly a new dawn, why must a disreputable, corrupt and unpatriotic Gigaba present the budget?#GigabaMustFall — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 20, 2018

To avoid disruptions, we will stay away from the house for the entire country to see that Ramaphosa is sustaining the legacy of disreputable ministers like Gigaba, ... — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 20, 2018

"To avoid disruptions, we will stay away from the house for the entire country to see that Ramaphosa is sustaining the legacy of disreputable ministers like Gigaba, awarding them with the privilege of presenting the country's budget which they have ensured it benefits corrupt interests of the Gupta syndicate."





.awarding them with the privilege of presenting the country's budget which they have ensured it benefits corrupt interests of the Gupta syndicate. #GigabaMustFall — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 20, 2018

- African News Agency/ANA