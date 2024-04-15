Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa discharged from hospital after car accident

South Africa’s Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been discharged from a hospital after he was involved in a vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon while travelling from the North West Province to Gauteng.
The accident involved the car the Minister was being driven in with two protectors, and another vehicle.
The Ministry of Electricity said on Monday that all individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the Minister was discharged without hospital admission.
The ministry further said, “The Minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt and sincere wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident.”
BUSINESS REPORT