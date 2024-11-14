Embracing ubuntu: leadership lessons from 22 On Sloane's workshop

Tsakani Nkombyane On October 8, 22 On Sloane hosted a transformative workshop focused on leadership with an African perspective. The event featured a keynote by Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, the vice chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg, who drew extensively from his new book, From the Baobab to the Mosquito.

In his address, Mpedi emphasised the importance of African culture and indigenous knowledge in challenging societal norms. His message inspired entrepreneurs to rethink leadership and business approaches, encouraging them to draw from their cultural roots to innovate and challenge existing systems. During the workshop, Mpedi highlighted the importance of understanding one’s identity as a leader. When asked about the qualities of effective leadership during the Q&A session, he said that to lead, one must first know how to follow. People often choose leaders based on superficial traits—like social status or accent—rather than genuine qualities, he noted. However, Mpedi urged attendees to look beyond these surface-level markers, instead focusing on qualities that reflect true leadership: listening, seeking guidance and embracing collaboration.

A pivotal moment in the discussion arose when a guest raised concerns about the state of agriculture in Africa, saying there was a need for collaborative and collective approaches to decision-making that are rooted in African communal values. Drawing on the themes from Mpedi’s book, the guest highlighted how governmental support for local farming is crucial to strengthen Africa’s food security. The guest criticised the reliance on Western agricultural practices—like the use of seedless plants, which forces local farmers to depend on overseas suppliers. She called for a shift toward traditional, seed-bearing crops. This approach not only sustains local agriculture but also creates employment opportunities and safeguards young graduates from vulnerabilities such as drug use, homelessness, and crime.

Her call for prioritising indigenous agricultural practices underscored the importance of aligning with African values of collaboration and collective action to build resilient and sustainable livelihoods. The workshop also featured a panel discussion with inspiring leaders, including Viloshnee Singh, the CEO of Thembane Chemicals, a company supplying specialised chemicals while supporting science education in public schools; Desmond Williams, founder of Green Share Virtual Power Plant, a peer-to-peer energy trading platform balancing local grids and reducing load shedding; and Pearson Maake, Co-Founder and Head of Sales and Business Development at StokFella, a fintech that simplifies the management and visualisation of stokvel finances. Each panellist shared unique perspectives on leadership, illustrating how their businesses embody Ubuntu—the African philosophy of interconnectedness and community.

Before the panel discussion, Venile Kabini, an Enterprise and Supplier Development Specialist at African Bank, shared the inspiring story of Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh. She described how Yunus provided small loans to women in his community, enabling them to build businesses and support their families. Venile linked this to African Bank's origins, which, during apartheid, focused on supporting Black communities, and connected it to the bank’s current mission to uplift marginalised communities, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ubuntu, which emphasises compassion, collective responsibility, and ethical behaviour, was a central theme throughout the workshop. Venile spoke about how Ubuntu counters the greed and profit-driven mindset that can undermine ethical leadership. She highlighted the importance of businesses acting as community centres, where decisions are made not for individual gain but for the greater good. This shift from a “me-centred” to a “we-centred” approach fosters collaboration and shared value, promoting a society where business leaders aim to serve others.

Pearson Maake expanded on this idea, noting that businesses that embrace Ubuntu understand that “no man is an island.” True leadership, he explained, stems from compassion and a desire to uplift others. Viloshnee Singh added that, as the African proverb says, “it takes a village to raise a child,” underscoring the role of community in nurturing future generations. Desmond Williams contributed a powerful metaphor: while one person may purchase a cow, it takes a community to prepare and enjoy it—a reminder that collective effort is essential in both business and life. As community-born leaders, he emphasised the importance of giving back to those in need.

The discussion concluded with a call for community solidarity and a focus on solutions that benefit society. The panellists shared how their businesses strive to instil hope in Africa by operating with purpose beyond profit. They spoke about the responsibility of African entrepreneurs to empower others through sharing knowledge and experiences. The overarching message of the workshop was clear: African leadership should be grounded in the principles of Ubuntu, promoting collaboration, empathy, and mutual respect. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a community to nurture successful businesses that contribute to society’s well-being. As Mpedi and the panellists noted, Africa’s future leadership lies in these values, steering away from self-interest and working toward a collective prosperity that benefits all. Tsakani Nkombyane is a Programme Officer at 22 On Sloane