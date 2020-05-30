Employment and labour department prepares to resume limited services on level 3

PRETORIA - The employment and labour department will resume its services, "although at a minimal level", when South Africa moves to coronavirus (Covid-19) level 3 lockdown from Monday, June 1.

"Therefore, our offices will be open to the public on 8 June 2020," director general Thobile Lamati said in a statement

This would be after the department had completed its back to work plan and activities, including deep cleaning and disinfecting office buildings around the country according to approved guidelines, office space realignment for open offices, procurement of personal protective equipment, screening equipment and sanitisers, the establishment of the crisis management team (CMT), and the appointment of a dedicated Covid-19 compliance officer who would coordinate and work with those who would be appointed at provincial level, he said.

“To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, only a third of the department’s officials will report at their respective workplaces and we have made provisions for those who are over 60 and those who have underlying conditions as determined by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and are at a risk of developing severe illness from Covid-19 to work from home,” Lamati said.

The department had made arrangements for most officials to work from home in the meantime, and they would be "reintroduced to the system as time goes on and the easing of restrictions is experienced".