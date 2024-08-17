Empowering women: a vision for policy-making and leadership

By Zoleka Lisa As we celebrate Women’s Month, it is crucial to reflect on the indispensable role women play in shaping the future of both government and business. Their involvement in policy-making is not just a matter of equity, but a strategic necessity for sustainable development and comprehensive progress. Women bring diverse perspectives, innovative solutions, and a commitment to inclusivity that is essential for addressing the complex challenges of our time.

Gender equality is far more than a moral obligation – it is a strategic imperative for achieving optimal governance and business outcomes. Research consistently demonstrates that gender diversity in leadership enhances decision-making, drives innovation, and fosters more effective problem-solving. When women are at the decision-making table, policies and strategies are more likely to reflect the diverse needs of society and contribute to broader social and economic improvements. Despite progress, women continue to encounter systemic barriers in politics and business. Deep-rooted cultural norms, discriminatory practices, and unequal access to opportunities often limit their participation and influence. As we look towards new leadership, it is imperative that women in positions of power confront these barriers head-on. Their unique vantage points can drive transformative change and help build a more equitable society. Women in government frequently champion issues affecting families and communities, including health care, education, and social justice. Their leadership is crucial in shaping policies that address these critical areas effectively. However, it is concerning that women remain under-represented in key sectors such as defence and economic policy. To foster true gender equality, governments must ensure that women are appointed to these influential roles, amplifying their voices in crucial discussions.

In the corporate realm, the impact of women leaders is equally profound. Diverse leadership teams not only enhance creativity and innovation, but also align business practices with the evolving expectations of a diverse customer base. Women often drive corporate social responsibility initiatives, encouraging sustainable and equitable practices. By nurturing an inclusive workplace culture, businesses can boost employee engagement and overall performance. Empowering women in policy-making is not just a question of fairness; it is a strategic necessity. Inclusive governance and leadership yield better societal outcomes, ensuring that diverse experiences and needs are reflected in policies and business practices. To advance gender equality in policy-making, it is essential for both government and business leaders to create pathways for women to ascend to leadership roles. This involves: – implementing mentorship programmes: providing guidance and support to aspiring women leaders

– promoting work-life balance: creating policies that enable women to thrive both professionally and personally – challenging stereotypes: addressing and dismantling stereotypes that impede women's progress. As we envision a brighter future, it is essential for women in government and business to align efforts to drive sustainable development:

1. Economic Inclusivity and Job Creation Government Focus: Develop policies that foster economic participation and support marginalised communities. Prioritise small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and vocational training. Business Support: Invest in local supply chains, create apprenticeship programmes, and commit to fair employment practices. For instance, SAB’s community-focused initiatives support local entrepreneurs and skill development.

2. Education and Skills Development Government Focus: Reform the education system to meet modern economic needs, emphasising STEM education and equitable access to quality education. Business Support: Offer scholarships, mentorship, and collaborate with educational institutions to align curricula with industry demands.

3. Health and Social Welfare Government Focus: Improve healthcare access, address mental health, and enhance social welfare programmes. Business Support: Engage in CSR initiatives that support healthcare services, mental health awareness, and social welfare projects.

4. Environmental Sustainability Government Focus: Implement environmental regulations, promote renewable energy, and support conservation efforts. Business Support: Adopt sustainable practices, reduce carbon footprints, and invest in green technologies.

Women leaders today have the potential to drive transformative change in South Africa and beyond. By embracing ethical leadership, advocating for gender equality, investing in development, promoting sustainability, and fostering resilience, we can create a more just and prosperous society. The journey ahead may be challenging, but the promise of positive, lasting change is profound. Together, let us build a future where every woman has the opportunity to lead, thrive, and make a meaningful impact. On this Women’s Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting women in all spheres of leadership and policy-making, ensuring that their contributions shape a better world for generations to come. Zoleka Lisa is the vice-president of Corporate Affairs, South African Breweries (SAB)