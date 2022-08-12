Encouraging women to use skillsets to find space in property sector

We live in a world and in societies where gender inequality is often cited, rightly, as an evil that has no place.

Pay disparity still exists in most industries, while women still do not get access to the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Although things are slowly changing for the better, it is an unjust situation. If one looks at the listed property companies, there’s only one female-led real estate investment trust (REIT) company in a pool of about 30 REITs.

Apart from this company, the composition of senior executives within most organisations is still very much male-dominated. What’s positive to note is that there’s significant effort being made to encourage females at an undergraduate level to pursue property studies. Therefore, more women are entering the sector than ever before.

Women like Sayuri Naidoo have used their skills to find space in the property industry to ensure that women also have a voice in the industry and they play key roles at every level of the property industry. Naidoo is an experienced Marketing Manager who has honed her skills in external and internal communication, brand, strategy, PR, design, and digital marketing management across various industries, including financial, insurance, manufacturing, and engineering consulting. Now the Marketing Manager at TUHF, Naidoo is a dedicated marketing professional with an Honours degree in Strategic Communication and a BSocSci degree in marketing and communications.

She will be part of a panel of speakers which will be a value-packed women’s event, to Celebrate Women in Property. Amongst other property specialists like speakers: Nondumiso Ncapai, Tanya Haffern, and Town Planner Saskia Cole. Aspiring women in Property will be connecting to well-established women in properties while tightening their support group for your property investing journey.

At the event, Naidoo will be stepping in from a Marketing perspective looking at Strategic Marketing in the property landscape In today’s fiercely competitive online mediums, there’s no shortage of potential ways to market property. However, like any other online marketing discipline, getting in front of the right customers is posing more and more difficulty.