Energy Partners unveils South Africa’s first solar facade skyscraper

Energy Partners, in collaboration with property firm Fairvest, has unveiled South Africa's first solar facade skyscraper with the completion of the Metalbox project in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. The project features building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) that generate up to 300 megawatts an hour.

Metalbox stands 80m tall and has just under 15 000m² of gross leasable area. Energy Partners CEO Manie de Waal said: “The Metalbox skyscraper project is history in the making. We’ve seen similar projects succeed worldwide. But it required both a visionary client and a committed team to set a new benchmark for South Africa’s green energy transition.” The project incorporates two solar systems. Monocrystalline panels on the building’s sides provide energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal, performing well even in low light, while the roof features carport-type panels, optimising sunlight exposure while offering weatherproofing to services on the roof.

Charl du Plessis the general manager, Energy Partners, Power, said: “Both systems utilise BIPV technology, which we’ve seen integrated into several iconic buildings around the world, including Japan’s Solar Ark and Denmark’s Copenhagen International School. “This technology performs the incredible task of transforming conventional building parts into solar systems, enhancing functionality, aesthetics and ultimately improved return on investment. For us to be able to successfully complete such a project in South Africa is a game-changer.” He said the business case for solar had three main drivers: cost, generation potential and alternative cost of electricity.

“With the ever-increasing cost of grid electricity, a tipping point has been reached where even capex-intensive projects with lower generation potential are feasible,” Du Plessis said. He said the project faced challenges and the installation team worked from lowered platforms to ensure their safety. “Then we had to achieve adequate torque on the clamps for environmental resilience – no mean feat considering that the solar panels had to cover a total area of 1 259m², making this South Africa’s largest custom-built commercial installation.”

Shading also had to be carefully modelled to accurately predict generation forecasts, and the engineering design included various aspects to ensure maintainability over the long term. Additionally, the project required close collaboration with regulatory authorities and underwent a glint and glare study to mitigate solar glare effects on neighbouring surroundings, building plan approval and embedded generation approval, he said. Fairvest chief operating officer Riaz Kader said: “This solar installation marks our innovative, solutions-driven approach towards renewable energy solutions … We are committed to investing in sustainable energy and water infrastructure to de-risk our portfolio by providing a degree of energy and water independence whilst lowering the cost of electricity for our company and tenants.”