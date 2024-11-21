Engineer starts company to transform the consulting landscape in SA

Having over a decade of experience in the engineering industry, Omphile Sebogodi started her company, JunRea Consulting aiming to transform the consulting landscape by addressing critical supply chain inefficiencies that many businesses face. Sebogodi who started JunRea Consulting in 2023 told Business Report, that she recognised the need for reliability and efficiency in a rapidly changing business landscape, and that her company meets and anticipates the needs of its customers.

“JunRea Consulting offers specialised engineering consulting services focused on supply chain optimisation, particularly in the area of engineering spares, with an emphasis on minimising lead times. The company operates across all nine provinces of South Africa, aiming to make a nationwide impact,” the 34-year-old said. “My company specialises in serving heavy industry sectors. Our core services include material supply, engineering advisory, and continuous improvement. We support businesses seeking operational efficiency, safety compliance, equipment and material procurement, and tailored engineering solutions,” she said. “Like many startups, JunRea Consulting faced initial challenges, including building a strong client base and navigating the complexities of supply chain logistics. The company continues to address industry challenges, working to maintain its commitment to reliability amid evolving market demands,” Sebogodi said.

Omphile said she envisions her business in becoming the most reliable and efficient consulting firm in Southern Africa, consistently helping businesses unlock their full potential and drive meaningful change. Her day-to-day responsibilities of running her business keep her busy, as she shared with Business Report what a typical day for her is all about. “My responsibilities encompass managing material supply logistics, ensuring timely delivery of electrical and mechanical components, and coordinating industrial cleaning services. My role also involves engineering advisory tasks such as process optimisation, asset management, and implementing continuous improvement practices. Additionally, I focus on aligning projects with client needs, overseeing team coordination, and handling supply chain complexities.”

“I chose to start an SME to apply my expertise in a manner that directly supports businesses prioritising efficiency, safety, and continuous improvement. Unlike larger corporations, my company delivers personalised, hands-on solutions tailored to client needs. This journey allows me to work closely with clients and innovate within the industry, aligning my values with high-quality service and impactful results,” she further added. “My decade-long tenure in the mining industry honed my skills in materials management, operational efficiency, and process improvement. I have in-depth experience in engineering, asset management, and safety compliance. These skills now form the backbone of my company’s services,” Sebogodi said. The business owner shared one of her proudest moments from her company.