EO CT to give selected start-ups a boost with free entrepreneurship programme
The Entrepreneur’s Organisation (EO), which is a non-profit organisation that offers peer-to-peer networking opportunities for entrepreneurs across South Africa and internationally, said it had launched an initiative called ‘Bootcamp to Boardroom’ which aimed to support young entrepreneurs as they navigate the perilous first three-year phase of their business.
The EO Bootcamp to Boardroom is a free nine-month long programme for entrepreneurs looking for a network, mentorship, connections, and exposure to the best business leaders in Cape Town. To be selected, start-ups would need to show they have the potential to create a social and economic impact in their communities, EO said.
Those interested were invited to apply online HERE!
The programme will be run in collaboration with EO Diversity Chair Luvuyo Rani, Over the Rainbow Foundation and FURTHER, which focus on entrepreneurial growth, support, and sustainability, EO saiid.
Julia Finnis-Bedford, EO Cape Town Chapter president, said, “I am passionate about creating transformation and inclusivity within our organisation, as well as our country and believe the only way to do this is to start from grassroots level. I think as entrepreneurs we need to give back and share our knowledge with younger businesses in this country and be the change we want to see. In doing this, we will be creating jobs in this country and helping young entrepreneurs help others to grow our economy. ”
