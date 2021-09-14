EO CT to give selected start-ups a boost with free entrepreneurship programme

The Entrepreneur’s Organisation (EO), which is a non-profit organisation that offers peer-to-peer networking opportunities for entrepreneurs across South Africa and internationally, said it had launched an initiative called ‘Bootcamp to Boardroom’ which aimed to support young entrepreneurs as they navigate the perilous first three-year phase of their business.

The EO Bootcamp to Boardroom is a free nine-month long programme for entrepreneurs looking for a network, mentorship, connections, and exposure to the best business leaders in Cape Town. To be selected, start-ups would need to show they have the potential to create a social and economic impact in their communities, EO said.