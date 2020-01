As WEF draws to a close, the team representing South Africa, including the country's finance minister, Tito Mboweni, held a press conference in Davos to address some of the key outcomes for the country from WEF.

Part of the team that represented South Africa in Davos at WEF.

Mboweni said during the press conference that team SA indicated to investors the steps that government is taking to manage the country's debt as well as curbing government spending to ensure fiscal sustainability. He said that more details will be highlighted during 2020 budget speech.





Mboweni also told investors that government is handling the power shortages caused by the ailing state owned enterprise, Eskom, and acknowledged that the problems can not immediately go away.





He said that some of the key issues raised in Davos about South Africa by international community and investors were Eskom and fiscal sustainability.





On rating agencies, Mboweni, said, " The rating agencies are critical in allowing institutional investors and other investors to invest in government bonds. As such, they cannot be avoided as they are intrinsic to international investment."





Mboweni also said that team South Africa has had fruitful conversations with stakeholders, which he said he hoped would feed into a positive mood towards SA and help to galvanize investment and goodwill towards the country.





Mboweni speaking at a debriefing media engagement in Davos says Africa Growth Platform is an important initiative with enormous investment opportunities for youth of Africa and Small-Medium Enterprises.

Mboweni said that engaged people were concerned about the negative effect of electricity outages on business operations, however, he assured them by saying that government had appointed a new CEO with a vision and interest to lead an energy corporation.





