Eskom denies Stage 7 load shedding last night

Eskom has denied reports that it quietly implemented Stage 7 load shedding without making a public announcement, in spite of curtailing more than 7 000MW from the grid over the past two nights. This contradicts Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha who told another publication that it was accurate to say load shedding was at Stage 7 at that particular time last night.

This comes after the struggling power utility shed 7 045MW and 7 092MW from the national grid on Tuesday and Wednesday evening peak demand hours, respectively, fuelling speculation that load shedding had been ramped up to Stage 7. Stage 1 load shedding sees Eskom restricting up to 1 000MW while Stage 2 curtails up to 2 000MW and restricts electricity supply for 2 hours straight once a day. Stage 6 load shedding - which is currently being implemented - restricts up to 6 000MW, meaning power cuts of up to 8 hours a day at certain intervals of between two and four hours each.

Stage 7 load shedding would mean 10 hours of power cuts in a 24-hour period spread between two and four hours each. However, Eskom said the 7 000MW seen to be shed from the system operator was the total reduction made up of load shedding and load curtailment. “We did not implement Stage 7 load shedding last night,” said Eskom via email responding to Business Report questions.

“We did, however, implement load curtailment Stage 4 for the qualifying industrial customers.” The load curtailment Eskom is talking about is applied to industrial customers who meet the criteria in NRS048-9, including being able to shut down parts of their industrial plant and managing the curtailment on instruction from the system operator. According to the NRS048-9, the South African grid system operation code, Eskom has the right to temporarily interrupt the supply to customers for purposes of the efficient operation and extension of distribution and/or transmission system and also in emergencies.

