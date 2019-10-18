At the meeting the business community discussed the issues that they were facing including the Durban port, Transnet, Eskom and the sugar industry.

Present the meeting with the president was the Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa met with members of the KwaZulu-Natal business community at a business meeting hosted by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Members of the business community meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa (left), the Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel (right) Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

In his address the president said that the issues of Eskom will be spoken about at the upcoming Medium Term Budget Policy Speech which is set to take place later this month.

According to the president, the MTBPS will discuss the future of Eskom and deal with a number of Eskom related issues such as debt.





On unemployment in South Africa, the president spoke about a monthly meeting that he has to tackle issues of unemployment in South Africa which has resulted in many problem being solved.





He also called on the called on DCCI to work with government to create a business incubation centre that will contribute to solving the problem of unemployment. He also called on private sector to help grow small businesses which can reduce unemployment.





Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of creating jobs for the youth. "We want to get youth jobs and we are working with youth development agency to do so," the president said.





In addressing the issues with Transnet and the ports, the president and Minister for Trade and Industry both mentioned that Minister for Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan will be coming to Durban to address the issues.





The president did agree with the suggestion from a member of the audience that the Transnet head office needs to come to Durban .





Ramaphosa said, "This m atter is urgent and the acting positions at Transnet needs to be sorted".



On businesses in the province and the country Ramaphosa said that they have their own role to play. He called on big business to be more inclusive and to work with and support SMMEs. "Find a way to work with SMMEs in doing so you can help the economy grow," said Ramaphosa.

The informal economy was another issue that was highlighted by Ramaphosa. To address the issues of the informal businesses we need create markets in the cities and the townships for them

Ramaphosa said, "Eskom has accumulated debt unlike any other corporation in the country and we have responsibility to manage the debt. We also have to deal with the management issues and the governance of Eskom needs to be looked at. We have got to come up with a clear plan for Eskom".