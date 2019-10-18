DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa met with members of the KwaZulu-Natal business community at a business meeting hosted by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Present the meeting with the president was the Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala and the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
At the meeting the business community discussed the issues that they were facing including the Durban port, Transnet, Eskom and the sugar industry.