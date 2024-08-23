Eskom launches pilot electric vehicle charging infrastructure

ESKOM has officially launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at the Eskom Academy of Learning in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. The power utility yesterday said this milestone marked a significant step in Eskom Distribution’s commitment to supporting the growth of the emobility sector in South Africa and contributing to the country’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions.

The pilot project includes the procurement of 20 electric vehicles ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks for operational use. The pilot project involves the installation of 10 charging stations at five Eskom sites across the country. The other sites are in Brackenfell, Cape Town, Mkondeni in Pietermaritzburg, the Tlhabane Customer Network Centre (CNC) in Rustenburg, and Marathon CNC in Mbombela. These sites will serve as the foundation for Eskom Distribution’s long-term strategy to electrify its entire fleet by 2040. Gabriel Kgabo, general manager in the Office of the Eskom Group Executive for Distribution, said: “We continue to focus on our long-term strategy to deliver a competitive, sustainable, and future-proof Eskom to ensure energy security, growth, and long-term sustainability for the benefit of South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

“By investing in emobility and the charging infrastructure needed for electric vehicles, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also stimulating the local economy and creating new opportunities for growth.” Kgabo also highlighted Eskom’s support of the government to align South Africa with the global EV ecosystem market. Key initiatives include the EV White Paper released by the Department of Trade Industry and Competition in December 2023 and the incentives announced by National Treasury to encourage the local production of EVs from 2026.

Pilot Project Overview The newly installed charging stations, in partnership with Gridcars, are state-of-the-art direct current fast chargers (60kW) and dual alternating current chargers (22kW), optimally sized to cater for overnight charging of fleet vehicles and daytime workplace charging for employees and visitors. “This initiative will serve as a blueprint for the future rollout of electric vehicles across Eskom’s entire fleet. It is one of the levers that will steer the organisation towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will also contribute to stimulating the local EV market,” Eskom said.