Eskom set for some respite thanks to crude plunge

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. can’t generate enough power from its coal-fired power stations to meet demand, and burnt through diesel worth 6.5 billion rand ($407 million) at its open-cycle gas turbines in its last financial year to try and avert or limit power cuts.

With the utility expecting supply constraints to persist for at least 18 months, a prolonged fuel price slump will go some way to helping contain its primary energy costs. JOHANNESBURG - The plunge in international oil prices has a potential upside for South Africa’s debt-stricken state power utility.





The price of oil plummeted as much as 32% in rand terms on Monday, and was 19% lower at 11:15 a.m. in Johannesburg, after talks between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia collapsed and Saudi Arabia initiated a price war.





The price of crude in rand terms -- which determines South Africa’s gasoline prices, which are regulated by the state -- has plunged 19% in the past two trading sessions.





Eskom supplies about 95% of the electricity used in Africa’s most industrialized economy, has amassed 454 billion rands worth of debt and isn’t generating enough income to cover its operating and debt-servicing costs.

