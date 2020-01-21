DURBAN - Trade union UASA said on Tuesday that increased retrenchments were because of the energy instability plaguing South Africa, among other factors.
UASA spokesperson Stanford Mazhindu further said the union was "deeply saddened" at the announcement of possible retrenchments at Merafe Resources/Glencore Alloys’ Rustenburg smelter, and at Samancor.
Various factors had contributed to the need for retrenchments, he said, including but not limited to the energy instability currently plaguing South Africa, and the weakened economy.
"The devastating effect this will have on unemployment goes without saying. South Africa is currently sitting with a never before seen unemployment rate of 29%, with youth unemployment estimated to be around 52% as of December 2019."
Mazhindu said UASA received a notice from Samancor in terms of the Labour Relations Act and would be actively engaged in the section 189 process with the aim of minimising job losses and ensuring business continuity.