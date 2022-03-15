Eskom's latest tariff hikes will hit the South African consumer in April

SOUTH Africans can expect Eskom’s tariff hike to take effect in April.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) confirmed yesterday that power utility Eskom’s standard tariff customers would see an the average tariff increase of 9.61 percent while municipalities would see a 8.61 percent hike.
In a statement yesterday it said the energy regulator had approved Eskom’s retail tariff adjustments at a meeting on March 9.
The increase for Eskom’s standard tariff customers would be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1.
In a separate statement, Eskom said last week it had scored its biggest legal victory against delinquent municipalities when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) affirmed Eskom’s right to demand payment for services rendered to municipalities.
The SCA ruled that the Letsemeng Local Municipality in the Free State province must pay Eskom all amounts, in respect of the electricity it receives from Eskom, when such amounts are due and payable, in terms of the electricity supply agreement concluded between the parties.
The SCA further directed the municipality to pay to Eskom all arrears debts in accordance with the terms of the acknowledgement of debt and payment plan concluded between the parties; and to pay the R5 million the National Treasury had made available to the municipality for the payment of its electricity debt.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE