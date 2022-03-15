Eskom's latest tariff hikes will hit the South African consumer in April

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) confirmed yesterday that power utility Eskom’s standard tariff customers would see an the average tariff increase of 9.61 percent while municipalities would see a 8.61 percent hike.

SOUTH Africans can expect Eskom’s tariff hike to take effect in April.

In a statement yesterday it said the energy regulator had approved Eskom’s retail tariff adjustments at a meeting on March 9.

The increase for Eskom’s standard tariff customers would be effective from April 1 and for municipalities from July 1.

In a separate statement, Eskom said last week it had scored its biggest legal victory against delinquent municipalities when the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) affirmed Eskom’s right to demand payment for services rendered to municipalities.