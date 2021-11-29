Everything you need to know about the history of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday was created in 2005 to encourage consumers to shop online, according to Investopedia, an online financial website. It originated in the United States and takes place on the Monday following Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Nearly two decades later, the day is a worldwide phenomenon, with people looking to score online deals on everything from electronics to groceries and other essentials. Cyber Monday is less popular than Black Friday in South Africa, but it is slowly gaining traction in the country and could be considered the latter’s digital counterpart. According to Reader’s Digest, Ellen Davis who coined the term Cyber Monday.

According to a report by World Wide Worx, a technology market research organisation, South Africa’s e-commerce leapt to 66 percent in 2020. The report revealed that a total of online retail sales in South Africa came to R30,2 billion. Google Trends, a website that analyses the popularity of top queries on Google Search, showed that 13.2 percent of annual shopping falls on the 8-day-long sales marathon around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Google Trends also reported that in 2020 the activity of shoppers on Cyber Monday was 189 percent higher than the annual average.