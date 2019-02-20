The Tourism Grading Council has launched its countrywide provincial roadshows in Cape Town on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) got off to a good start as the organisation launched its provincial roadshows, starting in Cape Town on Tuesday, South African Tourism said. "2019 represents a historic and momentous year for the Grading Council with the soon to be implemented revised grading standards for accommodation establishments taking effect on 1 April 2019," TGCSA said.

The roadshows, which started in Cape Town on Tuesday and will take place across the country, ending on 19 March in North West, will outline the new grading criteria to all establishment owners and at the same time introduce the new accolades programme to all stakeholders.

"Our aim is to ensure that all visitors that stay at our graded establishments have only the best memories and experience, which will entice them always to choose to stay [at] graded establishments when going on holiday or business travel," chief quality assurance officer at SA Tourism, Darryl Erasmus, said

"Apart from the new grading criteria, we are also excited by the accolades programme, which allows for properties to capitalise on niche market differentiation. Accolades includes insignia and criteria for niche markets such as child-friendly, pet-friendly, wedding venues, spa and wellness facilities, 4x4 etc."

Close to 60 Independent grading assessors from around the country attended intensive training in January to ensure that the new grading criteria is executed smoothly.

The training TGCSA said, focused on the new grading criteria, application of the grading criteria and grading system upgrades.

"Our Independent Grading Assessors are the most important cog in this wheel as we head into new territory later this year. We want to ensure that our assessors are ready to assist our graded establishments in ensuring that they deliver to the highest standards," Erasmus said.

African News Agency (ANA)