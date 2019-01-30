CAPE TOWN - The Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies; Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe; and the General Manager of Research at Brand South Africa, Petrus de Kock are expected to address the South African mining investment roundtable at the Investing in the African Mining Indaba to be held in Cape Town next week. The investment roundtable will be hosted by the departments of trade and industry, and mineral resources as well as Brand South Africa on the margins of the 25th annual Investing in the African Mining Indaba to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The event, which will be held from February 4 to 7 under the theme, Championing Africa’s Sustainable Economic Development, is a global event that provides a global perspective on the African mining. More than 750 investors and dealmakers are expected to be among the estimated 7,000 delegates expected to gather in Cape Town from across the globe.

The trade and industry department said the purpose of the roundtable, which will be held under the theme Invest in South African Mining, is to provide potential investors from targeted countries with the opportunity to interact with the South African political and business leadership in order to obtain first-hand information on the issues relating to the South African mining environment.

Potential investors invited to the roundtable include Canada, the US, India, China and Russia among others. On Tuesday, Minister Davies said the South African government has identified the Mining Indaba as a strategic forum to attract and promote foreign direct investments in different industries of the mining sector.

- African News Agency (ANA)