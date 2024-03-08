Exxaro sees fall in annual profit on lower coal prices

Exxaro Resources expects its 2023 profit to fall as much as 30%, mainly due to lower coal export prices, the company said yesterday. The miner’s headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to be between R42.11 and R50.53 for the year ended December 31, 2023, down from R60.16 the previous year.

Although international coal prices fell last year after peaking in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Exxaro, which is a major supplier to South Africa’s thermal power stations, said it realised higher prices in the domestic South African market. This, coupled with the weaker rand against the US dollar, helped Exxaro partially offset the impact of lower coal export prices, the company said. Exxaro also expects higher contribution from its renewable energy unit, due to improved wind conditions, as well as higher income from its investment in Sishen Iron Ore Company.