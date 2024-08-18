F1 Academy’s Wolff drives herself and others to be the best

Susie Wolff, a Scottish former professional racing driver and current managing director of F1 Academy, has opened doors not only for herself, but for other women. Susie Wolff, a Scottish former professional racing driver and current managing director of F1 Academy. Photo: Supplied F1 Academy is a single-seater racing series designed to develop female talent for Formula 3, Formula 2 and Formula 1.

Wolff began her competitive motorsport career more than 20 years ago. She went on to make history at the 2014 British Grand Prix by becoming the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 race weekend in 22 years. She maintains that it is important to be the best version of yourself and while doing so. Talking at a Momentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess event, Wolff gave valuable insights into how to approach F1 and racing as a career, while putting food on the table.

Talking about getting into F1 and racing, Wolff says you have to have a strategy and figure out which area of the sport you want to get into. You need to do a lot of research and figure out how you can open doors, how you can get work experience, how you can make yourself get onto the path where you want to go. Get immersed in the environment. In motorsport there is a financial barrier. Others have found a way, so you can too.“ Wolff said, “Where do you see yourself in three years or five-years? Don’t worry too much. Put yourself in the driving seat. Get yourself on the right track, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.” At F1 there are only 22 spots on the grid, but thousands of jobs in the sport. But it is not easy to get into this industry as the financial barriers are very high.

However, Wolff maintains that where there is will, there is always a way. “I am a great believer that if you want to find your way in (to F1), you will find your way in. Build your network. Get yourself in the right situations. In my career the door never opened wide. But when the door opened a little, I got my elbow in, I wedged myself through and then I pried the door open. You have to have the grit in you. And then take the small opportunities and make them bigger,” Wolff said. But before Wolff made it in her career, she had to financially support herself, but no one handed her a sponsorship on a platter.

Susie Wolff earlier in her career “I had to hustle,” she explained. While hustling she had to financially support herself in the early days.

At one point she was waving a flag as a field marshal on the track. Later on at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone she had to work at a shop that sold racing helmets to pay for her rent at the end of the month. “I will never forget those days. I know the value of money and I know how tough the struggle is because I went through it,” she said. Eventually Wolff did manage to get sponsorship thanks to British Telecom. And even there, Wolff said she had to make that happen. She still had to get into the right position to speak to the right person.

“It’s always a hustle,” she said, talking with a soft Scottish accent. “But I like to think that talent will always rise. And if you give that bit extra, you show how determined and willing you are, I always think people see when there are good people. Put yourself in a position where you are given a chance.” Talking about working for Mercedes, Wolff said it was a one-year deal that turned into seven years. Wolff had to learn German. So one never stood still. “One needs to be as good on track as off track,” she said.

Wolff says now she lives in Monaco, but she will always value money and appreciate it. Susie Wolff tied the knot with billionaire Toto Wolff in 2011. Toto Wolff, with a net worth of $1.6 billion (R29 billion), is team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team. He owns 33%.

Despite being married to a billionaire, Susie is very clear that it is important to maintain one’s financial independence and not rely on a man. “It’s more than for my own worth. I have always had my own money. I know I have worked hard for it. It brings a lot of balance into my relationship (marriage). I also try to also tell the next generation the importance of not relying on someone else. Always retain a bit of independence. One needs to stay on one’s journey and not step away and then be in a situation that it’s hard to get back in (one’s career). That financial independence is important.” On mental health, Wolff said there was always the pressure to perform and if you are good enough.

But Wolff says one must only try to be the best you. Bring your best self to the table every single day. You need to set yourself up for the best chance of success. “In this world you are always under pressure. I am never on full gas all the time. I know when I have to go hard. I also know when to back off a bit, but I know when to come up for a breather. “When I was racing, much of my self-worth used to be caught up in how good my race was. If it was a bad race, it felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders. But you know what, it was just one race. You can’t always be on your A-game. There are other races. You need to be your own biggest fan. Keep moving, keep the momentum ,” she said.