CAPE TOWN - The ANC has been dominated by men since it's inception. However, this may soon change with the onset of more powerful women in the political forefront.

Rumours and reports have suggested that current President Jacob Zuma may step down due to a mounting pressure from members of the ANC and it's president Cyril Ramaphosa.

It has been reported by a number of ANC members that Zuma will only leave if his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma takes over as interim president.

Ramaphosa has apparently stated that he prefers Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu or National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

Take a look at these 3 women that could take over South Africa.

1. Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini Zuma

File image: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. (Pictures: Danie van der Lith/ANA Pictures).

- Dlamini-Zuma holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology and Botany. She then went on to pursue medicine and practiced as a medical doctor in Swaziland.

- Whilst assuming the role of Minister of Health in 1994, Dlamini-Zuma introduced the Tobacco Products Amendment Bill in 1999. This bill prohibited smoking in public buildings.

- The Minister was embroiled in a financial scandal in 1995. Instead of sanctioning cheaper and better HIV/AIDS awareness programmes, Dlamini-Zuma awarded a R14.27 million contract to Mbongeni Ngema, to produce a sequel to the movie Sarafina.

- Dlamini-Zuma served as Chair of the African Union Commission from October 15, 2012 until January 30, 2017. From January 30, 2017, Chadian politician and diplomat, Moussa Faki assumed Chair of the AU.

- Just last year, Dlamini-Zuma seeked the Presidency of the ANC but was succeeded by ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa on December 18, 2017. Dlamini-Zuma currently holds no position but is a member of parliament.

2.Lindiwe Sisulu

File image: Lindiwe Sisulu. IOL.

- Lindiwe is the daughter of South Africa anti-apartheid activist, Walter Sisulu who served as Secretary -General and Deputy President of the ANC. Her mother, Albertina Sisulu was almost an anti-apartheid activist.

Sisulu holds a BA Degree as well as a Diploma in Education. She furthered her studies by pursuing a BA Honours, MA Honours and a MPhil at the University of York.

- Sisulu started out her career as a lecturer at the Mazini Teachers Training College.

- Her flagship project, the N2 Gateway has caused much controversy. The Joe Slovo Informal Settlement refused to be relocated to Delft, to accommodate government houses.

- In 2012, Sisule was embroiled in controversy involving 203 alleged personal flights with the South African Air Force rented Gulfstream plane. However, it later turned out that Sisulu had in fact only taken 35 flights on the Gulfstream.

- In December last year, Sisulu withdrew from the presidential contest as she instead intended to run for the position of Deputy President. She was however defeated by David Mabuza.

3. Baleka Mbete





File image: Baleka Mbete. (Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/Independent Media).





- Mbete began her career as speaker of the National Assembly from 2004 to 2008.





- She then served as Deputy President of South Africa from 2008 to 2009. Mbete now serves as National Chairperson of the ANC.





- Mbete has faced various criticism in the past that she is biased and in favour of President Jacob Zuma.





- As of April 2015, Mbete was paid R2‚716‚798 per annum which made her the highest paid member of the South African Parliament at the time.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE