Fake electricians on the prowl, warns Free State labour department

The department of employment and labour in the Free State province has cautioned the community against impostors posing as electricians, and doing shoddy work they are not licensed for. The warning came after the department opened a criminal case against a person who was in possession of a fraudulent certificate of registration as an electrical contractor.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the department’s occupational health and safety inspectors when a home owner complained of sub-standard electrical installation done by the accused at his new house,” provincial spokesperson Cebisa Siyobi, said in a statement. “The alleged imposter also issued a certificate of compliance for electrical installation to confirm that the installation is safe and compliant to the standard, though it was not.” After a complaint from the homeowner, the department undertook an investigation, and discovered that the accused had a fraudulent electrical contractor’s registration certificate and wireman’s licence.

“Only the department of employment and labour is mandated to issue a letter of registration to competent electrical contractor in terms of regulation 6 of electrical installation regulations, 2009 (which states that) no person may do electrical installation work as an electrical contractor unless that person has been registered as an electrical contractor,” said Siyobi. “Home owners, buildings and businesses are therefore urged to ensure that they only appoint competent and legally registered electrical contractors to work on their electrical installations as this will ensure safety to occupants of the said structures.” “Obtaining services of an uncertified electrical contractor ... endangers the lives of many, as unsafe electrical installations or wiring that is not compliant with the applicable standards can cause electrocutions or fire,” Siyobi added.