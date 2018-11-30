Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. File photo:

JOHANNESBURG – Counterfeit goods that include footwear, clothes and watches labelled as well-known brands such as Adidas, Nike, Puma and All Stars - worth an estimated R24 million - have been seized by police after a raid in the inner city, Mayor Herman Mashaba revealed on Friday morning. "Yesterday, I was informed that counterfeit goods to the value of R24-million were seized during Operation Buya Mthetho in the Johannesburg CBD. Three buildings were raided in Jeppe Street where 12 strong rooms were discovered in the basement. The storerooms were used to keep the counterfeit goods," said Mashaba.

The operation was led by the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services Unit in conjunction with the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department, Provincial Commercial Crime Unit and the Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit.

Other counterfeit goods that were seized by the authorities were labelled as famous brands; Hubot, Tom Ford, Gucci, La Mitina, Paul, and Shark.

Mashaba said Operation Buya Mthetho - conducted on a daily basis - is a multi-departmental operation aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to the City of Johannesburg.

"It is essential that we bring back the rule of law in our City and take it back from the criminal elements. We are committed to ensuring that we stop the rot in our inner city and make it a prosperous and inclusive place for our people to live work and play," said the mayor.

"I would like to encourage people to report any fraud and corruption activities through our 24hour tipoff hotline 0800 002 587 or visit the offices of GFIS situated at 48 Ameshoff Street, Braamfontein."

African News Agency (ANA)