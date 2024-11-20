Falsifying PhD title highlights the importance of verifying directors’ qualifications

Embellishing your CV with a qualification that you haven’t earned is unethical, but many South Africans get away with it. This, however, was not the case for Thabi Leoka, who was censured by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) last week.

The JSE said it fined Leoka, a former independent non-executive director for companies including Remgro, Netcare and Anglo American Platinum, R500 000 and disqualified her from serving as a director or officer of any JSE-listed company for five years. “Whether this sanction is adequate may be debatable, but it sets a powerful public example that this kind of misrepresentation won’t be tolerated,” said Professor Parmi Natesan, the CEO of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA). “We welcome seeing tangible consequences like this, as not nearly enough South Africans are being held accountable,” Natesan said.

Economist Thabi Leoka had also served as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council, when her alleged CV fraud was exposed. Social media users seem to defend her, arguing that “certificates, degrees and diplomas are just pieces of paper” and “if she was able to perform her duties, what’s the problem?”. Natesan said that this mindset reflects a broader societal issue where the ends are seen to justify the means, undermining the principles of accountability, integrity, and transparency.

All these, she added, are essential for building trust in leadership and institutions. She said, “Misrepresentation of qualifications may also disadvantage other candidates who may have been better qualified but missed opportunities due to unethical practices. This perpetuates inequality and sends the message that deceit is acceptable for personal gain.” Not many South Africans seem to be aware that the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act makes it a criminal offence, punishable by up to five years in prison, to falsely or fraudulently claim a qualification registered with the National Qualifications Framework or any accredited body.

Obviously, the primary concern lies with the director who was dishonest in her CV, but the companies that didn’t verify her qualifications are also at fault, according to Natesan. “Performing due diligence on any appointment, especially senior ones, is basic good governance,” she says. Listed companies are required to apply King IV, which directly recommends the verification of qualifications, amongst other due diligence processes, prior to nomination. “Directorship is a position of trust and responsibility,” said Natesan.